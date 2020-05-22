Jimmys Post

Queensland reconsiders pub limits after NSW allows 50 patrons from June

South London Board Game Cafe Reopens With Discount for Mask-Wearers

The interior of a newly reopened board-game cafe in the London area has been transformed with an elaborate routing system to safeguard against the transmission of coronavirus. Owner Nick Smith gave customers a virtual tour of the cafe, which reopened on May 21. Outside The Ludoquist, people must queue two meters (about 6.5 feet) from one another. Once inside, they pass through a one way system to pay, then onward to a separate area to pick up their coffee or pastry. The layout of the cafe allows them to leave through a separate entrance. Though there will be no board games available, but customers wearing masks would get a discount, Smith said. The coronavirus pandemic has proven catastrophic for the British hospitality industry. According to a trade group, upwards of 30,000 bars, pubs and restaurants may not be able to reopen. Credit: The Ludoquist via Storyful

