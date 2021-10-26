QuEST partners with NVIDIA to deliver next-gen AI solutions in Japan

QuEST has extended its partnership with NVIDIA to accelerate the digital transformation of Japanese businesses with next-gen AI solutions.

NVIDIA named QuEST an Elite Service Delivery Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) back in June.

Through NPN, QuEST has early access to NVIDIA platforms, software, solutions, workshops, and technology updates. The previous agreement only covered the USA but NVIDIA has now extended the collaboration to Japan.

Masataka Osaki, Japan Country Manager and Vice President of Corporate Sales at NVIDIA, said:

“We are pleased to welcome QuEST as an NPN Elite Partner not only in the US, but also in Japan. The NPN Elite-level status is reserved for partners who demonstrate a history of expertise in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning. We hope that QuEST’s solutions and services, based on NVIDIA’s AI technology, will further boost the Japanese industry.”

QuEST has wasted no time in taking advantage of the benefits of being an NPN member.

Using NVIDIA DGX systems, QuEST has trained custom vision AI models that are deployed for high-speed edge inference. Customers are able to begin enhancing their operations and decision-making through rapid proof-of-concept deployments.

Rajeev Nair, Vice President and Head of Japan Business, QuEST Global, commented:

“We are extremely proud that our NPN Elite partner status has been extended to Japan. QuEST is already engaged with key Japanese customers in high-tech, medical devices, power, and automotive domains providing engineering and digital services. The NPN partnership will help us further our efforts and provide the best to our customers in Japan.”

NVIDIA and QuEST have established a deep relationship over the years. QuEST has been part of NVIDIA’s Jetson Partner Ecosystem since 2018 and was one of the first companies to be selected for the NVIDIA Deep Learning Consulting Partnership Program.

In 2019, QuEST debuted a groundbreaking solution to detect lung cancer nodules from CT scans. The solution uses the NVIDIA Jetson platform for deep neural network training and validation to develop models that enhance the accuracy of CT image analysis compared to conventional image processing methods.

“QuEST’s collaboration with NVIDIA in Japan will help accelerate AI-based digital transformation across our customers,” added Nair. “We look forward to working with NVIDIA to spur technology-driven business innovation and growth for customers across industries.”

(Photo by Jase Bloor on Unsplash)

