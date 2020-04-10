Questions To Ask When Buying A Vacuum

A vacuum is not a cheap investment; hence it is only necessary that the money you will spend from buying one is worthy of your every centavo. There are many brands, models, and functionalities of vacuums in the market today, and choosing where to invest may not come as an easy task.

The best you can do when buying a vacuum is asking relevant questions directly from the sales personnel. They are the best people to provide you with the information you need when buying a vacuum.

Things To Ask When Buying A Vacuum

Never spend your money until you are completely satisfied with the responses you get. Comparing Dyson V8 vs V11 can easily be done using the internet, but if you want to get more specific information, asking questions to their respective sales personnel is ideal.

If you are not sure yet of questions to ask, you can start with the below:

What is their warranty coverage?

This is one of the things that vacuum buyers fail to ask. Warranty is crucial for vacuums, and paying for repairs after a week of purchase is not acceptable. In the warranty, you have to ask information like:

The warranty period and if you can extend the warranty

Warranty inclusions

Warranty exclusions

Warranty disqualifications

It is necessary that you understand the warranty agreement fully before agreeing or buying the item.

Power Efficiency

Most vacuums are connected to electricity when being used, although some are operated by batteries. Needless to say, knowing the efficiency of the vacuum whether it is electrical or battery-operated is a must. You would not want to get shocked because of a huge electricity bill nor find limitations from using the vacuum because of empty batteries.

Maintenance

Not all vacuums are maintained and cleaned the same way. There are specific procedures in keeping the life of vacuums the same as cleaning it. Although it is written in the manual, it is worth to ask especially if you want to see the processes in actual. Maintaining vacuums to keep it working for a long time is a good idea as it is not cheap.

After-sales services

It is also necessary that you know their after-sales service options. Do they have a reliable customer service team to call in case you have questions about the proper usage of your vacuum? Apart from that, asking the following questions is also necessary:

Are the parts of the vacuum readily available in the market?

Where are their accredited service centers located?

Are there any online tutorials available for you to watch?

What are their return and exchange policy?

How long will it take them to respond to a service request?