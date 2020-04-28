Qui Rare Tequila helping the Hospitality Industry





Jill Weinlein

With Cinco de Mayo this year celebrated at home with loved ones and immediate family, instead of at a restaurant or bar, the founders of QUI Tequila recently released a limited edition of 2,000 bottles of 12-year aged añejo tequila, called QUI Rare.

The crown jewel of QUI Extra Añejo Tequila is donating to the Restaurant Workers Community Fund Emergency Relief Program to help those who have been so supportive of the spirit company.

Medhat Ibrahim, co-founder of QUI Tequila said, “We founded the brand of Qui Tequila a decade ago with the mission of bringing exceptionally aged tequilas to market – we don’t offer blanco, reposado, or even añejo tequila – just beautiful extra añejo tequila with QUI Rare.”

For every QUI Rare sold, the founders will donate $50 to the National Restaurant Association Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which will help restaurant workers across the country. “We wouldn’t be here today without the hospitality industry, including bartenders and servers across the country from mom and pop restaurants to corporate groups like Nobu, who have embraced QUI when we were just getting started.” Ibrahim said. “The captains of the spirits industry have made generous donations, and we encourage them to continue by donating a percentage of their sales as well.”

QUI Rare has been carefully matured in hand-selected Tennessee Whiskey and French Bordeaux barrels for 12 years to create a truly one of a kind spirit. The final proprietary filtration and re-distillation helps aid in its appealing golden honey hue, with enticing aromas and flavors of sweet oak, toasted almond, and a hint of maple, with a long, smooth buttery finish.

The Wall Street Journal awarded QUI “Five Best Bottles to Buy Now,” and QUI has been awarded the Gold Medal in the Spirits of the Americas competition as the finest extra añejo judged.

Retailers in New York, New Jersey, California, and Texas offer QUI Tequila. It is also safely delivered nationwide through online sales at www.tribecaspirits.com. Purchase a bottle and QUI will donate a portion of proceeds on the Platinum product to help the hospitality industry as well.