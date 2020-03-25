Quibi Is Bringing Storytelling to Life’s In-Between Moments. – Sharp Eye

Quibi is a new short form, streaming service made to fit into our modern lives which are full of ‘moments’ of 10 minutes or less which don’t lend themselves to starting a new project. Quibi is about to launch – and offer us original content worthy of our attention in our ‘in-between’ moments. They offer to make your small waiting times ‘extraordinary’. Move over Boggle – you’ve got competition for my time in line, waiting for a friend or when I arrive early.

Quibi will offer serial stories, drama, comedy, animation, mini-documentaries, news, sports and ‘daily essentials’ – all with top talent and designed to be viewed on your phone. You can personalize your feed, watch in the vertical or horizontal position and even download episodes to view off-line.

Pre-order to get the first 90 days free.

Quibi will launch on April 6th. If you pre-order now, you can try Quibi for 90 days for free. If you like it, it will be $4.99/month with some ads, or $7.99 with no ads.

Quibi is led by an all-star team with Meg Whitman, CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founder and Chairman. They have assembled great talent for this new, mobile, short-form entertainment. Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook star in The Fugitive-Quibi. Reece Witherspoon narrates a documentary on the ‘Fierce Queens’ in the animal Kingdom. Quibi has fifty shows lined up and promises new content every day.

