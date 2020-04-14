Quibi Series About Snapchat Founder Evan Spiegel Will No Longer Happen

Quibi was set to make a series about Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, but the series is no longer moving forward.

The new streaming service, which launched last week, is all about “quick bites” of content and episodes of the streamer’s shows last for just 10 minutes or less.

The planned series was going to be based on the screenplay “Frat Boy Genius” by Elissa Karasik.

“We want to tell a story that’s as compelling and interesting about Snapchat and Evan as The Social Network was for Facebook,” Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg said while announcing the project last year.

Variety reported on April 13 that she show will no longer happen. If you didn’t know, Evan is currently married to model Miranda Kerr and they have two kids together.