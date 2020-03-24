Quibi: Watch All the Trailers From the New Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article.

Quibi is coming. That’s not so much a threat — like it might sound — but instead a warning for your personal Peak TV preparation purposes. The mobile short-form streaming service backed by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman is set to launch on April 6, with episodes of each of its series clocking in at a runtime of under 10 minutes. “Quibi” is an abbreviation for “quick bites,” you see, in case you missed the Super Bowl ad.

After inking approximately a gazillion deals with big-name talent and an unveiling at Sundance, Quibi is set to release approximately 175 series within its first year, 50 of which will be available during the official launch on April 6th, for $5 a month for its ad-supported service and $8 for no ads. And if you’re feeling ambivalent about Quibi the streaming service is offering people a 90-day free trial if you sign up before April 6.

IndieWire will be keeping track of every new Quibi trailer—and updating this list right here—as they drop:

“Agua Donkeys”

Quibi’s bite-sized description: “Very cool. Pretty mellow. So sick. MP Cunningham and Jeremy Jackson. Agua Donkeys. Coming April 2020. Only on Quibi.”

Yep, this was originally a short film; now Quibi is turning it into a series. According to Deadline, Cunningham and Jackson play employees at a pool cleaning company named — you guessed it — Agua Donkeys. Despite the stereotyped Southern California vibes on offer in the trailer…the show is set in Utah.

“Barkitecture”

Quibi’s bite-sized description: “These dog houses are OFF THE LEASH luxurious. Because today and every day is #LoveYourPetDay. Tyler Cameron and Delia Kenza. Barkitecture.”

Quibi is doing what the other streaming services won’t do: It’s giving us a doggie home renovation show. Good dogs, good dog houses. That’s what it’s all about. Also, there are people on this show too.

“Elba Vs. Block”

Quibi’s bite-sized description: “Insane stunts, cars, and superstars. Idris Elba and Ken Block go head to head to see who’s the best behind the driver’s seat. Elba Vs. Block.”

This eight-episode Quibi series sees multi-hyphenate Idris Elba face-off against professional rally driver Ken Block in various car-based setpieces, such as the “Flaming Obstacle Course” and “Wall of Death.”

“Fierce Queens”

Quibi’s bite-sized description: “Eat. Prey. Love.”

Narrated by Reese Witherspoon, “Fierce Queens” will explore phenomenal female animals: the rebel matriarchs, powerful leaders and dangerous lovers of the natural world. From hyenas to fireflies, meerkats to humpback whales, the documentary series will bring you the most dramatic natural history stories from a fresh female perspective.

“Flipped”

Quibi’s bite-sized description: “Will Forte. Kaitlin Olson. Renovations & cartels. Flipped.”

In this comedy series produced by Funny or Die, Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson star as a “chronically underemployed” couple who set out to become the next great home-renovation show due. When they find $500,000 in a house they’re attempting to renovate, they end up on the radar of a cartel (played by Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria, and Arturo Castro).

“#FreeRayshawn”

Quibi synopsis: “#FreeRayshawn” tells the story of a young, black Iraq War veteran named Rayshawn (Stephan James) who is set up by New Orleans police on a drug deal, runs for his life, and takes refuge inside his apartment building with his girlfriend and child. With New Orleans PD and the SWAT team outside ready to storm his home, a social media frenzy begins as community members and news outlets arrive at the scene. During this growing mayhem, a sympathetic cop named Steven Poincy (Laurence Fishburne) plays the role of negotiator, and, over the course of one brutally stressful day, Steven tries to get Rayshawn to calmly surrender in order to avoid an escalation of unnecessary violence.

“The Fugitive”

Quibi’s bite-sized description: “Wrongfully accused. On the run. The Fugitive. Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook.”

Boyd Holbrook stars in this modern, social media-tinged update of the 1960s television series and 1993 Harrison Ford flick of the same name. In this version of the series, Holbrook plays Mike Ferro, a blue-collar worker (and ex-con) framed for an explosion on a Los Angeles train. Kiefer Sutherland also stars, as Detective Clay Bryce, the man leading the charge in finding Ferro.