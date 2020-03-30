Quick And Delicious Recipes I With Fresh Spring Ingredients

Quick And Delicious Recipes

What we truly need on a relaxed weekend is a delicious meal to share with our family and friends. A beautiful, well-thought out meal can only get better with fresh spring ingredients at our disposal.

Whether you want to prepare a meal that’s quick and easy, or in case you’re prepared to handle a significant dish like lamb, I have for you three gorgeous recipes that will guarantee a great start to your weekend! Presenting my Quick And Delicious Recipes for Spring ~

Spring Asparagus Salad

In this recipe, Couscous, olives and feta get tossed with roasted asparagus and a lemony dressing. The salad can be served warm, as a yummy side to beef, poultry or fish ~ or served chilled, as a healthy spring salad. If you happen to be going gluten free, replace couscous with quinoa or wild rice.

Second to grilling one of the easiest and tastiest ways to prepare asparagus is by roasting it. Toss with olive oil, pepper, salt and lemon zest, and place in a hot oven for 20 to 30 minutes {this will be determined by how thick the asparagus spears are} and when they are done, they will come out crisp and delicious.

Alternately if you are short on time, you could toss bite-size pieces of asparagus into the boiling pot of couscous ~ right at the very end ~ for a quick blanch. Then drain them together. Once the asparagus is roasted and the couscous is cooked toss the ingredients collectively with the dressing in a bowl ~ feta, kalamata olives and lemon zest. Serve warm or chill for later.

Crispy Spring Chicken

1. Let the chicken stand uncovered at room temperature for one hour before cooking.

2. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels so its skin does not steam in the oven.

If these two things are taken care of, in addition to allowing the meat to rest for 10 minutes before carving, your roast chicken will turn out delicious ~ crispy skin, juicy meat and golden brown all around.

Transfer the chicken to a rimmed baking sheet, and rub it with 1 tbsp oil; season generously all over with salt and pepper. Arrange skin-side up and roast until golden brown. In the interim, prepare the sauce. Just pulse basil with red pepper flakes, garlic, and red wine vinegar, then dispense this sauce over the sheet-pan once the chicken is done; waiting to pour the sauce overtop helps to keep the skin crispy.

Herb Crusted Leg Of Lamb

This leg of lamb recipe is moist and tender on the inside, with a flavourful savoury herb crust. It can be prepared in advance, and placed in the oven right before Easter dinner.

It begins with a butterflied boneless leg of lamb. A savoury paste of herbs ~ sage, thyme, or rosemary, blended with salt, garlic cloves and olive oil ~ is rubbed throughout the inside of the leg, after which it is rolled up and tied together with cooking twine. The savoury herb blend is then rubbed all over the outside, to make that delicious crust. Place it in the oven, over a bed of roasting vegetables, for about 50 minutes. After it has cooked to your required temperature, let it rest for a decent 20 minutes, then thinly slice it. Spoon the delicious mint-caper sauce over top and serve with the roasted vegetables.

To Conclude: These quick and delicious recipes promise to brighten your Easter menu {hardly take any work at all}, and will keep you calm, cool, and collected when hosting company for Easter dinner! 🙂

Happy Easter month beautiful people and have the best celebration ever!