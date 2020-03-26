Quick Mini Band Workout (Total Body) | Pumps & Iron

This quick mini band workout will take you just under 20 minutes to complete. It’s another one that I did on IG Live earlier this week. There’s no jumping so it’s perfect to do at home if you have downstairs neighbors or sleeping family members.

Quick Mini Band Workout

EQUIPMENT NEEDED

Mini band – I’m using a heavier one for the first circuit and then a slightly lighter one for the remaining workout, but you can absolutely do it with just one.

This quick mini band workout is broken up into three circuits. In each circuit, you’ll do three exercises for 30 seconds each, back to back. Rest for 30 seconds then repeat the circuit a total of three times. Rest for 60 seconds in between each circuit.

As with all workouts, you want to make sure you’re properly warmed up before, and always listen to your body, modifying or stopping as needed. I have two guided warm ups:

Workout Breakdown

Circuit 1

See 1:27 in the above video for a preview of the exercises.

Side Step x2 Squat Pulse

Squat Slam Calf Raise

Bear Plank Hydrants

Circuit 2

See 8:04 in the above video for a preview of the exercises.

Bent Raise + High Row

Back Lunge Shoulder Press + Pull

Squat Hold Pull Apart x2 + Row

Circuit 3

See 14:36 in the above video for a preview of the exercises.

Squat to Standing Crunch

Mountain Climbers

Cherry Pickers

