Quickr’s new tool helps users locate nearest shops, medical centres functioning during 21-day lockdown

Quikr, the online marketplace for pre-owned goods and services, has launched a new tool to help citizens identify shops and centres, offering essential services, that are functioning amid the 21-day lockdown in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The online tool ‘stillopen.in’ helps users find stores and medical facilities that are functioning near their specific localities.

“This being a crucial time for India, the only way to break the chain of infections is to stay at home and step out only when there’s an absolute need for essentials. During such times, it is important for people to know which shops are open/closed to save time & do quick shopping. Quikr is ensuring this through stillopen.in by helping people find stores open nearby,” the company said in an official release.

The tool lists the nearest grocery stores, hospitals and pharmacies, Covid-19 centres, and other stores classified as essentials in real-time based on the user’s GPS location.

The platform also has provisions for user inputs and reviews. Users can flag stores that lack hygiene, can upload reviews and change the status of a particular store or facility if it is no longer open. The platform has a ‘Help your community’ section where users can share reviews, hygienic practices, images, etc of these places with other users.

The Government of India on March 24 had announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to cur the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country which has infected over 1200 people so far. Only those shops and centres providing facilities that fall under ‘essential goods and services’ have been allowed to remain to function.

Shops providing essential goods such as including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder will be open. Hospitals and all related public and private medical establishments, including manufacturing and distribution units, such as dispensaries, chemists, labs, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance, etc have also been instructed to remain open.

Quickr’s online platform is currently available for access in 23 cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Gwalior, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Patna, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Secunderabad.