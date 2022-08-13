QuickStart Partners with California State University, Chico, Professional & Continuing Education

The new partnership between QuickStart and the Chico State Professional & Continuing Education department will provide online IT bootcamp programs to university students.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — QuickStart Learning, Inc., the award-winning IT workforce readiness, and career development company, announces a partnership with California State University, Chico, Professional & Continuing Education to offer online IT bootcamps and certification courses. The bootcamps are offered to prepare participants for in-demand fields like cybersecurity, data science & analytics, cloud engineering, and AI/ML. The curricula of QuickStart bootcamps are comprehensive, and designed to accommodate both beginners looking to switch careers and experienced professionals who want to grow their current career in an IT field.

In addition to bootcamps, students can prepare for Certified Ethical Hacking, Agile SCRUM Master, Healthcare IT, and multiple CompTIA, AWS, and Microsoft certifications. The courses provide valuable, in-demand training that will help participants advance in today’s competitive field of technology.

Graduates will receive a certificate of completion from Chico State Professional & Continuing Education and a 12-month job assistance program from QuickStart to help with resumé building, mock interviews, and more.

QuickStart offers various payment methods including a discounted upfront fee, installment plans, and third-party funding via an income-sharing agreement.

Visit the QuickStart, Learning Inc. and Chico State Professional & Continuing Education partnered page: Click Here

About QuickStart

QuickStart provides 50+ virtual IT certificate courses and bootcamp training programs to help students achieve career growth and workforce readiness. Our expanding catalog of courses covers hundreds of technologies we partner with, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, CompTIA, Cisco, and more. We work with industry experts, hiring managers, and IT professionals to curate the most up-to-date curriculum.

Providing IT certification and training for 35 years has enabled QuickStart to develop an AI-enabled cloud-based platform – CLIPP. The Cognitive Learning & IT Project Performance (CLIPP) platform enhances the learning process for students by personalizing their learning plans tied to their career goals.

At course completion, we provide career services to assist with resume building and the job search process. We have students successfully working in widely known companies such as HP, IBM, Visa, Apple, and more. We’ve also had some students who used their QuickStart education to gain promotions and advance their careers in their current companies of employment.

Visit QuickStart Learning at http://www.QuickStart.com to start IT certification training to advance your career or upskill your teams to achieve organizational IT project goals.

