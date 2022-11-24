Quickteller, ASIF Partner to Empower Corps Members – TechEconomy Nigeria



Quickteller, the leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, has partnered with Activate Success International Foundation (ASIF) to train members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the development of various skillsets to prepare them for their post-NYSC endeavours.

The initiative, conducted on a periodic basis under the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) was created by the NYSC, and it forms part of a series of orientation exercises designed to empower the streams of youths that transition through the service programme.

Quickteller’s partnership with ASIF is geared towards youth development and empowerment, as beneficiary members will be armed with educative and informative materials that will serve as practical guide for a smooth transition into the corporate world.

Alongside the valuable knowledge and experiences that will be shared by the seasoned professionals, there will also be entertaining sessions and exciting cash and non-cashprizes up for grabs to participating corps members at the various orientation camps across Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, Olawale Akanbi, the Group Head, Growth Marketing – Merchants & Ecosystem, Interswitch Group, noted that Quickteller recognizes the important role the youths play in the national narrative, and that the driving force behind the partnership is the desire to empower this segment of the population with valuable career resources as they prepare to venture into the working population.

Akanbi said, “We are proud to be partnering with ASIF on this project again, as we have done in the past, to fulfill our social responsibility as a player in the private sector, to support the efforts of the government in upskilling the vast youth population of the country.

“As the corps members get ready to join the work force, it is important that they are fully prepared for what lies ahead in the corporate world so that they can keep at pace with the demands of their new environments.”

Quickteller’s partnership with ASIF has seen their efforts spread across orientation camps in cities across the country including the FCT, Lagos, Rivers, Enugu, Oyo, Akwa-Ibom, Edo, Nasarawa, Kano, Ogun, and Benue states.

