Quiq Ranks No. 38 on Inc. Magazine's List of Rocky Mountain Region's Fastest Growing Private Companies

BOZEMAN, Mont. and NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Inc. magazine today revealed that Quiq, the AI-powered conversational platform that enables brands to engage with customers across the most popular asynchronous text messaging channels, is No. 38 on the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain region economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

“Leading brands must meet consumers where, when and in the manner they increasingly prefer — text messaging — in order to remain relevant with today’s digital consumers,” said Mike Myer, CEO and founder of Quiq. “Being named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Rocky Mountain region is a huge validation and I’m honored to share this incredible recognition with the entire Quiq team as we continue to accelerate the adoption of Conversational AI, Conversational Commerce and the next generation of customer engagement.”

Quiq is used by brands across many industries, including Overstock, Brinks Home Security, Blue Nile and Spirit Airlines. Quiq empowers brands with the necessary tools to drive Conversational Commerce, increase customer trust and consistently provide exceptional customer experience across every customer interaction on any messaging channel. The full suite of Quiq supported messaging channels includes SMS/text, Apple Messages for Business, Google Business Messages, web chat, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and more — in 170+ languages. Quiq works with popular CRM’s including Salesforce, Zendesk, Oracle and Microsoft Dynamics. Messaging conversations are recorded as tickets that are attached to customers, giving brands a full 360-degree view of customer activity across all interaction channels.

The companies on the Inc. 2022 list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 60 private companies had an average growth rate of 252%, and in 2020 alone they added 4,176 jobs and nearly $1 billion to the Rocky Mountain region’s economy. Companies based in the Las Vegas, Nevada, Boise, Idaho, and Vail, Colorado areas had the highest growth rate overall. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found online at Inc.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

About Quiq

Quiq is the AI-powered Conversational Platform enabling businesses to engage with customers across the most popular digital messaging channels. Trusted by leading brands and boasting a 56 NPS score, Quiq’s enterprise-grade Conversational Platform supports SMS/text, Apple Messages for Business, Google’s Business Messages, webchat, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, call-to-text, and more. Quiq provides the leading solutions for business communications for the world’s best commerce and care teams. Quiq for Commerce and Quiq for Customer Care combine Conversational AI and digital contact center to help commerce and service teams increase efficiency, drive revenue, and improve customer satisfaction.

Headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, with an office in New York City, Quiq is a privately held company backed by Foundry Group, Venrock and Next Frontier Capital. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or learn more at https://www.quiq.com.

