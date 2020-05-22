Quirky house with fantasy themed rooms is like stepping into a time warp – realestate.com.au

Jimmys Post

The Pittsburgh property at 480 Rainier Dr has a different theme for each of its rooms. Pic: realtor.com

Grab a beach towel and an astronaut helmet – you’ll need them inside this house.

It looks like a suburban brick ranch on the outside but step inside and it will feel like you’ve walked into a time warp.

From an out-of-this-world spaceship to a tropical island, each of the two-storey house’s rooms has a different – and jaw-droppingly realistic – theme.

The Pittsburgh property hit the market this week and has been described by selling agent Sam Pace as “one of a kind”.

The “spaceship” has a computer and controls from a helicopter, making it feel like the real deal. Pic: realtor.com

Eating dinner with the family will feel like you’re having a secret meeting about saving the planet. Pic: realtor.com

The living room has 13th century castle decor. Pic: realtor.com

The living room offers a taste of everything, with 13th century castle decor and a floor-to-ceiling outer space mural where a talking alien greets guests.

This leads to the dining room, which has been transformed into a space command centre.

Its rear wall opens up to a spaceship main bridge, with a computer and controls from a helicopter, as well as speakers and a TV, making it feel like the real deal.

The rooms upstairs are just as eccentric.

Kick back and relax on your own tropical island. Pic: realtor.com

Take a trip down memory lane to the 1970s. Pic: realtor.com

The bathroom looks like it belongs in the jungle. Pic: realtor.com

One of the bedrooms offers a tropical island escape, with scenic wallpaper, white sand and a wooden cabana setting the scene.

Another one of the bedrooms resembles a 1970s hippy crash pad, complete with waterbed and tie-dye curtains, while the bathroom looks like it belongs in the jungle.

Other highlights of the home include an upstairs library in the living area and a pool in the backyard.

The property is listed with a $159,900 price tag, which is about $AU 243,555.

