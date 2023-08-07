Quzara LLC's Cybertorch™ Selected for FedRAMP® Jab Prioritization

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quzara LLC, a leading innovator in Managed Detection & Response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS), is thrilled to announce that its pioneering solution, Cybertorch™, has been selected by the GSA FedRAMP® PMO to pursue a Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) at the High Impact Level. This milestone marks a significant advance in Quzara’s unwavering commitment to providing state-of-the-art SOCaaS/MXDR solutions for both OT and IT to the government sector and their contractors.

Saif Rahman, CEO of Quzara, expressed his enthusiasm about the achievement: “Being selected for the FedRAMP JAB prioritization is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication. This represents a significant step forward in our mission to bring our high-standard, 24/7, US Citizen Security Operations to the government sector. I want to extend my sincere thanks to our devoted team and partners whose tireless efforts have made this accomplishment possible.”

The importance of the FedRAMP JAB prioritization is substantial. This recognition places Quzara’s Cybertorch™ in a position of enhanced trust and visibility within the federal government. Cybertorch™’s unique MDR approach, blending AI-driven insights with human expertise, ensures robust, around-the-clock security operations, all managed by US citizens has demonstrated government-wide demand as a Cloud Service Offering.

Moving into the FedRAMP JAB process is another exposition of Quzara’s commitment to stringent security standards and reflects the company’s broader dedication to fortifying information security in today’s complex digital landscape.

As Quzara continues to evolve and expand its capabilities, its focus remains firm: to provide the most secure, compliant, and robust security solutions to its clients.

Quzara, LLC wishes to underline that this achievement does not imply government endorsement of the company, its products, or its services.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

Quzara LLC is a leader in Managed Detection & Response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS). Based in Reston, VA, Quzara is committed to providing top-tier security solutions to the government sector and their contractors for OT and IT. With its flagship solution, Cybertorch™, Quzara is setting new industry standards.

