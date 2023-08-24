QYOU Media's Q TV Launches New Original Series Deploying AI Anchor

Groundbreaking Original Makes Q TV the First Hindi General Entertainment Channel to Introduce Artificial Intelligence Driven Content to its Viewers

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, has announced that it’s flagship Hindi language channel Q TV has bolstered its ‘Zara Hatke’ ( “A Little Offbeat”) proposition by launching a first-of-its-kind initiative via an exciting new original series, ‘Viral Hua Re‘ driven by artificial intelligence (AI). Combining creativity with cutting-edge technology, the series aims to revolutionize the way programming content can be created with the introduction of an AI generated anchor across the new series.

In a pioneering move that unleashes a completely new approach to content creation, for Q TV, Viral Hua Re‘, marks the beginning of efforts to leverage technology to drive channel content. Led by a sassy animated AI anchor, ‘Viral Bhabhi’ with her witty one-liners and anecdotes, Viral Hua Re features viral videos sourced from social platforms spanning various sub-genres including comedy, pranks, gags, falls, and fails. The series is being launched this week and airs daily at 6:00 PM followed by a repeat telecast at 1:00 PM.

Speaking on unveiling this exciting new series, Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder, QYOU Media, said, “We are inevitably entering a new chapter in television entertainment with the introduction of AI-driven shows. We want to embrace and not ignore this new technology on Q TV as we believe as a brand we stand at the crossroads of innovation and storytelling with our young India creators and viewers. Harnessing the power of technology to enhance the viewer experience is core to our DNA, while staying true to the essence of captivating content that our audience cherishes. With this pioneering step, we not only embrace technology but also reaffirm our commitment to redefining how India experiences television.”

Formerly known as The Q, Q TV’s latest content line-up underscores its commitment to embracing social media creators and content while harnessing the power of AI to deliver fresh and captivating entertainment to viewers across India.

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q and on connected TV, via channels Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Q Marathi & Sadhguru TV, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV’s and app-based platforms. In addition, QYOU has numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms poised to engage the over 125 million Indian households we reach weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India’s creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media’s millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

