R Ashwin changes Twitter name to raise awareness about Covid-19 lockdown measures

A big movement is going on in India where everyone is being asked to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The authorities are asking people to just stay home during this coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister delivered a speech where asked for a Janta Curfew on March 22 and it was a massive success. Now with Covid-19 cases in India about to reach 500, most of the states have announced a lockdown with movement restricted for the citizens.

During this tough period for the world, R Ashwin has been constantly urging the population to stay inside their homes to tackle the virus. He even went further and changed his username to ‘lets stay indoors india’ to raise awareness about the situation. Ashwin has been pretty vocal about the measures that need to be taken during this period and this was another step in that direction.

Earlier, Ashwin had stated that people need to be responsible for themselves as well as the community in these testing times. Coronavirus has claimed over 16,500 lives so far while close to 390,000 have been infected world over. The entire sporting calendar has been shredded by the outbreak of the virus, in a year where several multi-national sporting events are scheduled to take place.

Ashwin believes people will have to stick together to fight the ‘common enemy’ and for that to happen, self-discipline is necessary.

“India could be a country where the disease can be very nasty. Because self-discipline in terms of what we give to the community is extremely low,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

“I was reading an article that talked about an infected person in Maharashtra being humiliated by neighbours. We are fighting a common enemy that cannot be seen.

“There is an amount of panic that has set in, but so has ignorance. It is confusing. In a country like India, you have to bank on a little bit of luck for the virus to evade you,” he added.