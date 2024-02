OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2024 /CNW/ – Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia’s Minister for Natural Resources and Renewables, will make an energy affordability announcement for Nova Scotia.

Media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. AT Location: MJM Energy

84 Thornhill Drive

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia B3B 1S3

 

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

