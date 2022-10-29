/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Boissonnault to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement/

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Stuart Lee, EPCOR President and Chief Executive Officer; and City Councillor Anne Stevenson, on behalf of Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Edmonton.

A media availability will follow.

Date: October 28, 2022

Time: 9 a.m. MT

Location: Telus World of Science

11211-142 St. NW

Edmonton, Alberta

Note: The event will take place both inside the TELUS World of Science (for remarks) and outside by an existing EV charger for the media availability. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

