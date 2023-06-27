/R E P E A T — Media Advisory – Minister Fortier announces new strategic investments to enhance greening government operations/

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, will announce projects funded through the Greening Government Fund to help government organizations make strategic investments in clean technologies and develop innovative solutions for greening their operations.

Minister Fortier will be available to answer media questions following the announcement. Media will also have the opportunity to view various Government of Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEV).

A ZEV shuttle bus from the Government of Canada fleet will be available to take media from Confederation Building to the event. A Government official will be onboard to provide background information about the government’s greening initiatives.

Please confirm your attendance and spot on the shuttle bus by contacting the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat Media Relations service (media@tbs-sct.gc.ca) by 9am on Tuesday June 27, 2023.

Date

June 27, 2023

Time (EDT)

9:45am – Shuttle bus will depart Vittoria Street (behind Confederation Building – 229 Wellington Street) and head to the Experimental Farm

10:30am – Event begins

11:00am – Event concludes. Media shuttle bus returns to the drop-off location behind Confederation Building on Vittoria Street

Location

Media shuttle to the Dominion Observatory:

Please arrive at the Vittoria Street location behind Confederation Building (229 Wellington Street) no later than 9:45 am.

Shuttle bus (orange bus) will be waiting.

Media event:

Dominion Observatory (Central Experimental Farm)

1 Observatory Crescent

Ottawa, Ontario, K1A 0C6

