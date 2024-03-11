/R E P E A T — Media advisory – Minister Guilbeault to travel to New Brunswick to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and make a funding announcement for a clean electricity project through the Future Electricity Fund/

SAINT JOHN, NB, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ – Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be in New Brunswick on March 11, 2024, to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the commissioning of a Tesla Megapack battery storage system, followed by a photo opportunity for the media.

Minister Guilbeault will then make a funding announcement for a clean electricity project through the Future Electricity Fund. He will be joined by the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, New Brunswick; the Honourable Mike Holland, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development, New Brunswick; Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament, Fredericton, New Brunswick; and Lori Clark, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Nuclear Officer, NB Power.

Following the announcement, Minister Guilbeault will hold a media availability.

Schedule of events for Monday, March 11, 2024 :

Event: Ribbon Cutting and Photo Opportunity Time: 10:00 a.m. (ADT) Location: Somerset Street Substation

29 Thornbrough Street

E2K 3P4 In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Saint John Energy at

325 Simms Street

Saint John, New Brunswick







Event: Future Electricity Fund Announcement and Media Availability Time: 1:30 p.m. (ADT) Location: St. Thomas University

Sir James Dunn Hall

Dawn Russell Student Lounge

51 Dineen Drive

Fredericton, New Brunswick

Media representatives are asked to register for these in-person events by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

