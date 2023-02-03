Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Blog

/R E P E A T — Media Advisory – Minister Mendicino to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement for the Greater Toronto Area/

ByJimmys Post

Feb 3, 2023
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement for the Greater Toronto Area/

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, Maninder Sidhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport, Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton, and Jennifer McKelvie, Deputy Mayor of Toronto, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure. A media availability will follow.

Date:              Friday, February 3, 2023

Time:             9 a.m. ET

Location:       Bryan College North York Campus, Lobby

                       1200 Lawrence Avenue West

                       North York, Ontario M6A 1E3

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Related Post

Blog

THE COMMUNITY OF OPITCIWAN SOON TO BE POWERED BY A FOREST BIOMASS COGENERATION PLANT

Feb 3, 2023
Blog

CLIMATE STARTUP FUTURE BECOMES FIRST TO PAY MEMBERS TO REDUCE CARBON EMISSIONS WITH FUTURECOINS™

Feb 3, 2023
Blog

Rising Farms Unveils Latest High-Tech Indoor Farming Facility, Boosting Capacity by 5x and Adding 500 People to its Team

Feb 3, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Technology

Crown Capital Subsidiary Galaxy Broadband Announces New OneWeb Capacity for Canada

Feb 3, 2023 Jimmys Post
Blog

/R E P E A T — Media Advisory – Minister Mendicino to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement for the Greater Toronto Area/

Feb 3, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

Unilumin Group Attended ISE 2023 with Its Metasight Products and Solutions

Feb 3, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

For the Tenth Consecutive Year, Persistent Ranked a Leader in Zinnov Zones Engineering Research and Development Services Ratings

Feb 3, 2023 Jimmys Post