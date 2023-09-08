/R E P E A T –MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Sean Fraser to Make a Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Announcement/

ANTIGONISH, NS, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Jason Parisé, Development Director of SWEB Development LP; and Chief Sidney Peters from the Glooscap First Nation will make a Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways announcement in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

A media availability will follow.

Date:               Friday, September 8, 2023

Time:              10 a.m. AT

Location:        193 Keppoch Road

                         Antigonish, Nova Scotia B2G 2R6

Note: Those who wish to attend the event are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

