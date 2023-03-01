/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson and MP Lapointe to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement/

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle infrastructure in Canada.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Time: 10:45 a.m. ET Location: Cambrian College 1400 Barrydowne Road Sudbury, Ontario P3A 3V8



Note: The event will take place in the Student Life Centre, located on the Barrydowne Campus. Parking will be available in lot 15, closest to the Student Life Centre. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

