/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver Keynote at the Energy NL Conference and Make Clean Fuels Announcement/

ST. JOHN’S, NL, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver a keynote at the Energy NL Annual Conference & Exhibition, followed by a joint clean fuels announcement in Come by Chance with the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Labour.

A media availability will follow.

Energy NL Annual Conference & Exhibition:



Date: May 31, 2023

Time: 10:50 a.m. NT

Location: St. John’s Convention Centre

50 New Gower Street

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador A1C 1J3

Clean Fuels Announcement:



Time: 2 p.m. NT

Location: Come By Chance Refinery, Braya Renewable Fuels

1 Refinery Road

Come By Chance, Newfoundland and Labrador A0B 1N0

Note: The event will take place outside in the parking lot at the Come By Chance Refinery.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

