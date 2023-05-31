/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver Keynote at the Energy NL Conference and Make Clean Fuels Announcement/

by

ST. JOHN’S, NL, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver a keynote at the Energy NL Annual Conference & Exhibition, followed by a joint clean fuels announcement in Come by Chance with the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Labour.  

A media availability will follow.

Energy NL Annual Conference & Exhibition:

Date:                   May 31, 2023

Time:                 10:50 a.m. NT

Location:           St. John’s Convention Centre

                           50 New Gower Street

                           St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador A1C 1J3

Clean Fuels Announcement:

Time:                 2 p.m. NT

Location:          Come By Chance Refinery, Braya Renewable Fuels

                          1 Refinery Road

                          Come By Chance, Newfoundland and Labrador A0B 1N0

Note:                  The event will take place outside in the parking lot at the Come By Chance Refinery.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Leave a Comment