/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver Keynote at the Energy NL Conference and Make Clean Fuels Announcement/

ST. JOHN’S, NL, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver a keynote at the Energy NL Annual Conference & Exhibition, followed by a joint clean fuels announcement in Come by Chance with the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Labour.
A media availability will follow.
Energy NL Annual Conference & Exhibition:
Date: May 31, 2023
Time: 10:50 a.m. NT
Location: St. John’s Convention Centre
50 New Gower Street
St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador A1C 1J3
Clean Fuels Announcement:
Time: 2 p.m. NT
Location: Come By Chance Refinery, Braya Renewable Fuels
1 Refinery Road
Come By Chance, Newfoundland and Labrador A0B 1N0
Note: The event will take place outside in the parking lot at the Come By Chance Refinery.
