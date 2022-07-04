/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver Remarks at the St. John's Board of Trade and Hold a Media Availability/
OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks at the St. John’s Board of Trade.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
July 5, 2022
|
Time:
|
12 p.m. NDT
|
Location:
|
The Alt Hotel, Indigo-Cyan Room
|
125 Water Street
|
St. John’s NL
|
A1C 5X4
Advanced registration is required. Please register by 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4, via email to [email protected].
