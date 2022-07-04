/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver Remarks at the St. John's Board of Trade and Hold a Media Availability/

OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks at the St. John’s Board of Trade.

A media availability will follow.

Date: July 5, 2022 Time: 12 p.m. NDT Location: The Alt Hotel, Indigo-Cyan Room 125 Water Street St. John’s NL A1C 5X4

Advanced registration is required. Please register by 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4, via email to [email protected].

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada