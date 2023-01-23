/R E P E A T — Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Hold Media Availability in Sarnia/

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will hold a media availability following presentations from local clean technology companies at the Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park.
Date: January 23, 2023
Time: 12:50 p.m. ET
Location: Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park
1086 Modeland Road
Sarnia, Ontario N7S 6L2
Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
