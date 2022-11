OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a renewable energy announcement with Cowessess First Nation and Elemental Energy at the Awasis Solar Project Site in Saskatchewan.

A media availability will follow.

Date: November 9, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Awasis Solar Project

GPS Coordinates: 50.416814, -104.457614

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada