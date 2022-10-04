/R E P E A T –Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Make Renewable Energy Announcement/

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a smart renewable energy funding announcement at the East Strathmore Solar Project in Wheatland County, Alberta, with Jamie Houssian, Principal, Elemental Energy.

Media availability will follow.

Date: October 4, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. MT

Location: East Strathmore Solar Project

SW-9-24-23 W4M County of Wheatland, Alberta

