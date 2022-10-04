 Posted in Blog

/R E P E A T –Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Make Renewable Energy Announcement/

Location (CNW Group/Natural Resources Canada)

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a smart renewable energy funding announcement at the East Strathmore Solar Project in Wheatland County, Alberta, with Jamie Houssian, Principal, Elemental Energy.

Media availability will follow.

Date:                October 4, 2022

Time:                9:30 a.m. MT

Location:          East Strathmore Solar Project

SW-9-24-23 W4M County of Wheatland, Alberta

