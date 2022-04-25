April 25, 2022

/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Speak at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention and the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce/

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ –  The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver public remarks at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention and the Chamber of Commerce in Edmonton, Alberta.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

