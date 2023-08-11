/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – Ministers Wilkinson and Sajjan to Make a Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program Funding Announcement/

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, President of the King’s Privy Council and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Regional Economic Development Agency; and Mike Carter, Vice President, International Association of Fire Fighters District 6, will make a wildfire funding announcement.

A media availability will follow.

Date:             Friday, August 11, 2023

Time:             11 a.m. PT

Location:       District of North Vancouver Firehall #4

                       3891 Mount Seymour Parkway

                        North Vancouver, British Columbia

                        V7G 1C4

