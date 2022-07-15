/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – MP McDonald to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement During #EVWeek in Newfoundland and Labrador/

OTTAWA, ON, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ – Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, July 15, 2022 Time: 11:30 a.m. NDT Location: Paradise Town Hall

28 McNamara Drive

Paradise, Newfoundland and Labrador A1L 0A6

Note: The announcement will take place outside by the EV charger located by the main entrance. Should adverse weather conditions occur, the media event will be moved to the Paradise Double Ice Complex in Paradise Park at 1 Sarah Davis Way, Paradise. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

