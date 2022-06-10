/R E P E A T — Media Advisory – MP Patrick Weiler to Celebrate Opening of New High-Performance Cross-Laminated Timber Office Building/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver– Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Robert Malczyk, owner of Timber Engineering, will celebrate the opening of oN5, a new high-performance cross-laminated timber office building.

The opening will be followed by a media availability and a tour of oN5.

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. PDT Location: oN5 office building

19 East 5th Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia V5T 1G7

