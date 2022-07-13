July 13, 2022

/R E P E A T –MEDIA ADVISORY – MP Sorbara to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement in Ontario During #EVWeek in Canada/

OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ – Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Ontario.

A media availability will follow.

Date:          

July 13, 2022


Time:         

10 a.m. EDT


Location:   

ONroute Innisfil

6400 ON-400

Innisfil, Ontario L9S 3R7

 

Note: The event will take place outside by an existing EV charger. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

