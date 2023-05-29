/R E P E A T/ — Media Advisory – Parliamentary Secretary Dabrusin to Make an Announcement with the Canadian Home Builders' Association/

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ – Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make a funding announcement with the Canadian Home Builders’ Association in Ottawa.

Media availability will follow.

Date: Monday May 29, 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Canadian Home Builders’ Association Boardroom

141 Laurier Avenue West

Suite 500

Ottawa, Ontario K1P 5J3

Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca .

