/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Duguid, Minister Klein and Minister Nesbitt to Make a 2 Billion Trees Program Funding Announcement/

by

WINNIPEG, MB, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ – Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change; the Honourable Kevin Klein, Manitoba’s Minister of Environment and Climate; and the Honourable Greg Nesbitt, Manitoba’s Minister of Natural Resources and Northern Development, will make a 2 Billion Trees program announcement. Media availability will follow.

Date:        Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Time:        3 p.m. CT

Location:  FortWhyte Alive

                  1961 McCreary Road

                  Winnipeg, Manitoba R3P 2K9

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Leave a Comment