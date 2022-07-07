July 7, 2022

/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Julie Dabrusin to Make a Home Energy Retrofit Financing Program Announcement/

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ – PS Julie Dabrusin, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Taneen Rudyk, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; and Councillor Jennifer McKelvie, on behalf of John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto, will make a home energy retrofit financing program announcement in Toronto, Ontario.

A media availability will follow.

Date:                Thursday, July 7, 2022

Time:                8:30 a.m. EDT

Location:          Toronto City Hall – Podium Roof

                          [City Hall Committee Room 4 in case of inclement weather]

                          100 Queen Street West

                          Toronto, Ontario M5G 1P5

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

