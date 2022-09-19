/R E P E A T — Media Advisory – PS Yvonne Jones to Participate at MINEx 2022 Labrador/

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2022 /CNW/ – Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will participate at MINEx 2022 Labrador and will discuss the future of mining in Labrador.

All attendees are asked to adhere to local health guidelines.

Date: Monday, September 19, 2022 Time: 9:30 a.m. AT Location: Wabush Hotel 9 Grenfell Drive Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador

