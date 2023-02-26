/R E P E A T — Media Invitation – Centennial College to host first in-person Ontario FIRST Tech Challenge Provincial Championship/

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ – Centennial College is hosting the FIRST Tech Challenge Provincial Championship this Sunday, February 26, 11 am to 6 pm, at the Progress Campus Athletic and Wellness Centre. Thirty teams from across Ontario and their robots – built and programmed by Ontario high school students – will be competing for two qualifying spots at the World Championship in Texas.

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and technology) Robotics Canada, is a registered charity that prepares young people for the future through inclusive, team-based robotics programs that can be facilitated in school or in structured afterschool programs. Boosted by a global support system of volunteers, educators and sponsors, teams operate under a set of FIRST Core Values to do research, fundraise, design, build and showcase their achievements.

FIRST® Tech Challenge encourages teams to engage in thrilling robotics competitions. Guided by adult coaches and mentors, students develop STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills and practice engineering principles, while realizing the value of innovation and teamwork. The reusable robot kit can be coded using a variety of programming languages.

This year’s game PowerPlay, presented by Raytheon Technologies, is part of the 2023 FIRST® ENERGIZE presented by Qualcomm. Teams will reimagine the future of sustainable energy and power their ideas forward. This year’s theme addresses global challenges related to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“FIRST Robotics Canada is a leader in youth STEM opportunities and we are excited to be back to full capacity at our events this year. Our events feel like a sporting event with upbeat music, fans cheering, pom-poms and face paint, where you will see incredibly gifted students competing hard against each other in robotics competition – while at the same time working together to improve each other’s robots and code,” says Dave Ellis, President, FIRST Robotics Canada.

Competition Schedule – Sunday, February 26

Opening Ceremony 11 am

Qualification Matches 11:30 am-12:30 pm & 1:30-3:30pm

Playoff Matches 4:15-5:30 pm

Awards/Closing Ceremony 5:30-6:15 pm

Location: Centennial College Progress Campus, 941 Progress Ave., Scarborough

