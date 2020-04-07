R. Kelly’s Request for Prison Release Denied
Tue, 07 April 2020 at 12:24 pm
- Find out why R. Kelly was trying to get released from prison – TMZ
- Kendall Jenner is dishing about her two famous friends – Just Jared Jr
- Why this word is trending on Twitter – Lainey Gossip
- This morning show interview is a wild ride – Celebitchy
- Find out who Wendy Williams is calling out – TooFab
- Jennifer Lopez is also confused by this! – Popsugar
- LOL – find out why Adam Rippon hosted an Instagram Live – Just Jared Jr
Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool