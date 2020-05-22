R. M. Williams reveal the trick you should be using to wash denim jeans every time

Australian brand R. M. Williams has revealed the secrets for maintaining jeans to help extend the shelf life of denim.

The clothing experts said limiting the washing of denim jeans until it’s necessary can keep its shape and colour through years of wear.

To best preserve the colour of jeans, turn them inside-out and wash in cold water on a slow spin cycle, and then allow them to drip dry, away from direct sunlight.

Australian iconic brand R. M. Williams has revealed the secrets to maintaining jeans to help extend the shelf life of denim (stock image)

‘The indigo dyes in some jeans release both with wear and in the wash. The less indigo lost at the beginning of the lifetime of the jean, the richer the finish will look in the long run,’ the experts said.

To wash black jeans for the first time, hand soak them inside out in cold water using only a small amount of black fabric wash to retain colour for longer.

One Australian woman said she’s been warned by multiple shop assistants to never use laundry detergent when washing denim jeans.

‘I don’t use detergent on my really good jeans,’ she said.

When it comes to separating whites and colours, consumer scientist Mary Zeitler explained how dyes can bleed in the wash, especially with new garments.

‘However, after a few washes, dyes become less likely to release and transfer to other clothing,’ she explained.

A group of Australian mothers on social media were divided on this topic, with many saying they do separate their whites and colours, while others admitted they don’t.

‘I wash all cotton clothes together, including husband’s clothes like shirts, pants, shorts, undies and socks. I wash my cotton undies and cotton sleep wear in this cycle as well,’ one woman said.

She said all her delicates are washed together in one cycle, which usually includes her activewear, bras in a laundry bag, tops and dresses and ‘nice’ dress pants.

‘I am not separating by colour but more according to the fabric,’ she said.

‘For white clothes, I soak in a bucket with Vanish and detergent for a day and then just rinse and spin in the machine.’

One woman said she usually does seven separate loads of washing every week.

‘I do a load of towels, a load of darks, a load of work clothes, a load of colours, a load of whites and for bed linen, I do a dark and light wash too,’ she said.

‘But sometimes I whack it all in together if I don’t have enough to separate or no time. You may find some of your lighter clothes may darken if washed in with darks but that’s about it.’

When it comes to separating whites and colours, consumer scientist Mary Zeitler explained how dyes can bleed in the wash, especially with new garments (stock image)

Many women said they usually wash all their family’s clothes together but would separate their husband’s garments if they are extremely dirty due to their jobs.

Another added: ‘First job – sort your laundry whites, colours, dirty work clothes, never to be mixed. Remember you have a clean wash and a dirty wash, never overload your washing machine. I use Sard spray on stained cloths, never let me down yet.’

For people who are ‘hopeless at washing’, one woman suggested: ‘Try bundling all heavy items together like jeans, things with buttons, jumpers and shorts etc and lights together like pyjamas, leggings, t-shirts etc.

‘Then just whites on their own even if you only have a small load. always try to remember red will run the first wash so add salt to your load and wash separately, blacks and darks should also be washed on cold,’ she continued.

‘If you want to ensure things stay looking nice, try turning them all inside out before washing. As for stains, either soak first or add Napisan and a pre-wash to your cycle. I have five kids so it’s never ending.’