Rachel McAdams Made A Rare Public Comment About Her 2-Year-Old Son, And Also That She Would Be Open To Playing Regina George Again
“I have a very welcome distraction through my son, who is 2.”
Over the last several years Rachel McAdams has been keeping a much more private and lower profile.
In fact, she’s been so private that she was able to keep not only the birth of her and her boyfriend Jamie Linden’s son a secret, but also the fact that she was even pregnant.
But on Thursday, during an appearance on the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon — which was a live-stream to raise money to support local healthcare workers in London, Ontario, Canada — Rachel opened up about her life and how her 2-year-old son is helping her through this pandemic.
When asked how she is distracting herself through this, Rachel said it was through her son, saying:
I have a very welcome distraction through my son, who is 2. So that’s what I do [focus]…on all the time.
In fact, she went on to say that she really would be bored without him:
He’s so entertaining! I thought about, Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family? You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.
Rachel also went onto reveal how she is keeping her son entertained.
Saying that it revolves around their life out in the country:
We live sort of out in the country, there is a little farm down the road, so we can go to it and look at the animals. We’ve been doing some planting, some okra, well, I mean, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day.
Rachel also revealed another interesting thing during the interview, when asked what role she should want to revisit, she said Regina George.
According to Rachel, she would want to see what happened to the character:
It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!
So there you have it, Rachel is getting through all this with the help of her son. And, it also sounds like a Mean Girls sequel wouldn’t be out of the question.
