Rachel McAdams Reveals If She Would Play Regina George Again

Rachel McAdams is dishing on one of her most iconic roles!

During an appearance on the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon, the 41-year-old actress was asked if she would want to play Regina George in another Mean Girls movie.

“It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!” Rachel revealed.

If you didn’t know, a Mean Girls musical movie is in the works!

Also during the interview Rachel made a super rare comment about her 2-year-old son!