Rachel McAdams Reveals She Wants To Play Her ‘Mean Girls’ Character Regina George Again

Regina George 15 years later? Rachel McAdams revealed she isn’t opposed to reprising her iconic ‘Mean Girls’ character again during this live stream!

Rachel McAdams, 41, will forever be “Regina George“! The Canadian actress shot to stardom after playing the “Plastics” leader alongside Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried in 2004’s Mean Girls, and she just revealed she would be open to revisiting the character in the future. “It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!” Rachel said on the “Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon” on Saturday, April 18. As for whether it’s ever been a discussion, she confirmed it’s only come up “in joking…not quite seriously.”

Virgin radio host J Stevens went to ask if she ever thought Mean Girls would become the iconic film that it has. “It’s been 15 years of Regina George… did you know that [that movie] would have a long lasting impression on people, and shaped to a large degree pop culture and society?” he asked the London, Ontario native. “Let’s hope Mean Girls has helped girls to be nicer to each other and not the other way around,” Rachel, clad in a gray sweatshirt that read “Canadian Made” said, adding, “Yeah, it’s really bizarre. I feel really lucky to have been a part of something that’s stuck around — even a little bit. That was never anything I imagined happening in life. It’s strange and surreal still.”

Rachel went on to dish about another memorable film she did 15 years ago with then-boyfriend Ryan Gosling. “I remember after I did The Notebook and one of the people at the studio called me to say, ‘congratulations, it’s a really beautiful film. I’m not going to make any money on it. I’m probably going to lose money on it. But I just want you to know that it’s a really nice movie. And you should just feel good, even if it doesn’t ever go anywhere’,” she confessed. “[I thought] ‘Thank you, I think?’ That’s the thing, you never know how things will take off or go,” she went on.

The London, Ontario native was appearing on the COVID-19 stream to raise money for the London Health Sciences Foundation in her hometown. Rachel has a close connection to the cause as her mother Sandra McAdams — who attended the Academy Awards with her in 2016 — is a registered nurse in London. “Thank you to everyone who is out there fighting so hard, the people who chose to do risky jobs, and are going out there,” she also said. “Bottom of my heart, so much gratitude.”