Racing Games Market size to grow by USD 12,752.05 million from 2022 to 2027; Increased internet penetration to drive market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The racing games market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,752.05 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 11%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by increased internet penetration, frequent launch of new games, and increased funding and investment.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aquiris Game Studio, Bongfish GmbH, CREATIVE MOBILE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., Embracer Group AB, Fingersoft, Hasbro Inc., Microsoft Corp., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Motorsport Games Inc, Motorsport Simulations, LLC, NEXON Co Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., RaceRoom Entertainment AG, Shanab Games, Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment, Vector Unit, and Vivendi SE

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market’s competitive landscape and vendors’ product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Racing Games Market – Segmentation Analysis

This racing games market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (client type and web game type), application (mobile, console, PC, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the client type segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Downloadable software and CD-based gaming experiences make up the client-type category. Various players prefer client-type games because the user experience is better for players with setups such as gaming PCs and consoles. Usually, racing games can be played on PC, mobile apps, consoles, and simulators connected to PCs or consoles. Moreover, Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality technologies become increasingly popular in the gaming industry. These technologies offer players an immersive experience that makes them feel like they are in the game world. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Racing Games Market – Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased internet penetration notably drives the racing games market growth. The Internet provides opportunities for the online gaming industry to monetize their products. Online gaming companies sell virtual goods, in-game currency, and game subscriptions for a sustainable revenue stream. Hence, as internet speeds and connectivity continue to improve, online gaming experiences become more immersive and realistic. This is expected to spur the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Trends

VR revolutionizing the gaming industry is an emerging trend influencing the racing games market growth.

VR has a major impact on the gaming industry as it offers players a unique and immersive gaming experience while opening up new possibilities for game design and social interaction.

Furthermore, the gaming industry is expected to grow during the forecast period due to continuous improvements in the technologies already used such as motion tracking, 3D effects, and interactive graphics.

Hence, such factors drive the racing games market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

The increasing prevalence of cybercrime in online gaming challenges the racing games market growth.

Developers and publishers implement various security measures, including two-factor authentication and anti-cheat software to combat cybercrime in online games.

However, cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics, and keeping online gaming environments safe and secure for everyone is a constant challenge.

Hence, such factors impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Racing Games Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the racing games market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the racing games market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the racing games market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of racing games market vendors

Racing Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,752.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aquiris Game Studio, Bongfish GmbH, CREATIVE MOBILE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., Embracer Group AB, Fingersoft, Hasbro Inc., Microsoft Corp., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Motorsport Games Inc, Motorsport Simulations, LLC, NEXON Co Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., RaceRoom Entertainment AG, Shanab Games, Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment, Vector Unit, and Vivendi SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global racing games market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global racing games market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Client type – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Client type – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Client type – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Client type – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Client type – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Webgame type – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Webgame type – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Webgame type – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Webgame type – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Webgame type – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Mobile – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Mobile – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Mobile – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Mobile – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Mobile – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Console – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Console – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Console – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Console – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Console – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 PC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on PC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on PC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on PC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on PC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 South Korea – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aquiris Game Studio

Exhibit 119: Aquiris Game Studio – Overview



Exhibit 120: Aquiris Game Studio – Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Aquiris Game Studio – Key offerings

12.4 CREATIVE MOBILE TECHNOLOGIES LLC

Exhibit 122: CREATIVE MOBILE TECHNOLOGIES LLC – Overview



Exhibit 123: CREATIVE MOBILE TECHNOLOGIES LLC – Product / Service



Exhibit 124: CREATIVE MOBILE TECHNOLOGIES LLC – Key offerings

12.5 Electronic Arts Inc.

Exhibit 125: Electronic Arts Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 126: Electronic Arts Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Electronic Arts Inc. – Key offerings

12.6 Embracer Group AB

Exhibit 128: Embracer Group AB – Overview



Exhibit 129: Embracer Group AB – Business segments



Exhibit 130: Embracer Group AB – Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Embracer Group AB – Segment focus

12.7 Fingersoft

Exhibit 132: Fingersoft – Overview



Exhibit 133: Fingersoft – Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Fingersoft – Key offerings

12.8 Hasbro Inc.

Exhibit 135: Hasbro Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 136: Hasbro Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 137: Hasbro Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 138: Hasbro Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Hasbro Inc. – Segment focus

12.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 140: Microsoft Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 141: Microsoft Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 142: Microsoft Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 143: Microsoft Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Microsoft Corp. – Segment focus

12.10 Motorsport Games Inc

Exhibit 145: Motorsport Games Inc – Overview



Exhibit 146: Motorsport Games Inc – Business segments



Exhibit 147: Motorsport Games Inc – Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Motorsport Games Inc – Segment focus

12.11 NEXON Co Ltd.

Exhibit 149: NEXON Co Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 150: NEXON Co Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 151: NEXON Co Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 152: NEXON Co Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 153: NEXON Co Ltd. – Segment focus

12.12 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Nintendo Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 155: Nintendo Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Nintendo Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.13 RaceRoom Entertainment AG

Exhibit 157: RaceRoom Entertainment AG – Overview



Exhibit 158: RaceRoom Entertainment AG – Product / Service



Exhibit 159: RaceRoom Entertainment AG – Key offerings

12.14 Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

Exhibit 160: Take Two Interactive Software Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 161: Take Two Interactive Software Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Take Two Interactive Software Inc. – Key offerings

12.15 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Exhibit 163: Tencent Holdings Ltd. – Overview

Holdings Ltd. – Overview

Exhibit 164: Tencent Holdings Ltd. – Business segments

Holdings Ltd. – Business segments

Exhibit 165: Tencent Holdings Ltd. – Key offerings

Holdings Ltd. – Key offerings

Exhibit 166: Tencent Holdings Ltd. – Segment focus

12.16 Ubisoft Entertainment

Exhibit 167: Ubisoft Entertainment – Overview



Exhibit 168: Ubisoft Entertainment – Business segments



Exhibit 169: Ubisoft Entertainment – Key news



Exhibit 170: Ubisoft Entertainment – Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Ubisoft Entertainment – Segment focus

12.17 Vivendi SE

Exhibit 172: Vivendi SE – Overview



Exhibit 173: Vivendi SE – Business segments



Exhibit 174: Vivendi SE – Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Vivendi SE – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

