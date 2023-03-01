Rad Power Bikes Launches RadRunner 3 Plus and New Cargo Accessories, Adding Greater Versatility to its Line-up

With a focus on developing electric bikes for everyone, these new offerings empower riders with customisable options to get more out of every ride

LONDON and SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ — Rad Power Bikes™ today unveiled the RadRunner 3 Plus, a new model that caters to riders who are looking to do more with an electric utility bike. North America’s leading e-bike brand also introduced several new cargo-focused accessories that make it easier than ever to opt for an e-bike over a car.

Representing the culmination of over 15 years of experience at the top of the industry, the RadRunner 3 Plus features enhanced comfort, upgraded technology, and superior rideability – all expertly engineered to complement the unique needs of an ever-growing community of electric bike enthusiasts.

“Designed for work, play, and everything in between, the latest additions to our line-up of e-bikes and accessories are as versatile as our riders,” said Phil Molyneux, CEO of Rad Power Bikes. “We know our e-bikes are an extension of our riders’ lifestyles, and we’re excited to see how each individual within our expansive Rad community customises their ride to upgrade their lives and make every day experiences, even errands, joy rides.”

RadRunner 3 Plus and RadRunner 3 Plus Accessories

The RadRunner 3 Plus is an all-purpose utility e-bike elevated with superior performance and handling, making every ride remarkable – whether you’re exploring new places or powering through your to-do list. Rad’s team of engineers spent years designing and fine tuning this model based on rider feedback and extensive testing to offer more stability and cargo capacity.

Riders will enjoy a sturdier, more stable ride and controlled turns from the redesigned, patent-pending frame with an increased payload of 159kg (350 lbs*). Its low-step frame, suspension fork, and ergonomic saddle offer improved comfort for even the longest rides. The frame also features an extended rear rack that creates more space for cargo or a passenger. The RadRunner 3 Plus is the first offering from Rad to accommodate an optional dual battery capable range extender that makes it possible for riders to reach up to 160km ( 100 miles) on a single charge and furthers the e-bike giant’s mission to overtake car culture by coming out alongside their latest line-up of cargo-carrying accessories.

RadRunner 3 Plus features Tektro hydraulic disc brakes that offer more precise and controlled stopping power and are easier to maintain. The brake levers can be adjusted to fit a range of hand sizes and provide riders with the comfort they need to smoothly bring the e-bike to a stop. Rad engineers optimised the custom motor so the RadRunner 3 Plus will give the smoothest ride*. An easy to read, custom display system makes operation simpler and more intuitive, clearly depicting real-time stats like power output, trip mileage, time, and battery state of charge. The fully removable, semi-integrated battery is designed to simply pop in and out for charging on or off the bike. In addition to undergoing rigorous safety and reliability testing, it comes equipped with full fenders, high visibility headlight and rear taillight, and tires with a reflective strip to maximise rider safety.

The RadRunner family is built for customisation, and the RadRunner 3 Plus has taken that one step further with an additional pannier rail and new accessory mounting points for added storage placement options. The model is compatible with Rad’s extensive accessory offerings so riders can personalise their e-bike to complement their daily life with over 350 combinations. Those unique to the RadRunner 3 Plus include an updated toolless center console that now features a locking lid and a new toolless passenger package to increase passenger comfort.

Pricing and Availability:

RadRunner 3 Plus : Available now for purchase online for £2,199.

: Available now for purchase online for £2,199. RadRunner 3 Plus Center Console : Priced at £129 and available for pre-order; expected to ship to customers beginning of May.

: Priced at £129 and available for pre-order; expected to ship to customers beginning of May. RadRunner 3 Plus Passenger Package : Priced at £139 and available for pre-order; expected to ship to customers end of April.

: Priced at £139 and available for pre-order; expected to ship to customers end of April. Rad Range Extender: In development. Riders interested in learning more can sign up for notifications on the Rad Power Bikes website.

*Comparison between RadRunner Plus and RadRunner 3 Plus.

About Rad Power Bikes™: Rad Power Bikes is the largest ebike brand in North America, with a community of nearly 600,000 riders in more than 30 countries and thousands of business customers. Founded in 2007, the global consumer-direct company boasts a full lineup of affordable ebikes and accessories that are changing the way people and products ride for good. The global team of passionate ebike enthusiasts create products and service solutions that are purpose built for everything, whether that be for commuting, adventuring, delivery, or hauling kids, and priced for everyone. The company designs all of its products in-house at its Seattle headquarters. The company serves riders across the U.S., Canada and Europe and has nine RadRetail locations. Recognized by TIME, Fast Company, and Inc. as one of the most innovative and influential companies in 2021, Rad Power Bikes is on a mission to build a world where transportation is energy-efficient, enjoyable, and accessible to all.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rad-power-bikes-launches-radrunner-3-plus-and-new-cargo-accessories-adding-greater-versatility-to-its-line-up-301759482.html

SOURCE Rad Power Bikes