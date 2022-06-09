Radicle joins global initiative The Carbon Call in leadership role to advance carbon accounting standards

Radicle named to expert advisory group to support development and deployment of carbon accounting roadmap ahead of COP27

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ – This week, Radicle Group Inc. (Radicle) Canada’s leader in the carbon emissions reductions industry, joined The Carbon Call, a new global initiative, to serve on the expert advisory group. Working in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the group’s focus is to strengthen the accuracy, consistency, and transparency of carbon accounting reporting, with a specialization in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and removal in the corporate sector.

This new global initiative has brought together 40 organizations representing scientific, corporate, philanthropic, and intergovernmental sectors to address gaps in the global carbon accounting system. The goal is to standardize carbon accounting standards and inputs, so it is possible for companies to freely export data from one software and import it into another while ensuring the accuracy of carbon measurement data.

As part of the expert advisory group, Radicle will be tasked with lending insight and leadership to the development, and implementation, of a roadmap that aligns insight, action, and resources to reinforce standard corporate emissions measurement and accounting. This roadmap will act as an integral review piece when disseminated ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) later this year.

“Radicle is proud to join The Carbon Call and share our expertise as participating organizations work to strengthen the global carbon accounting system,” said Brent Thumlert, Radicle’s Managing Director, Software & Technology. “This is not an exercise in redefining current GHG protocol standards. We, as a group, want to strengthen and clarify current carbon accounting elements that are essential to protecting our planet and creating a low carbon environment.”

Radicle is a global industry leader in carbon measurement and reporting. Leveraging proprietary software, trusted expertise in emissions reduction strategies, and decades of experience, Radicle has helped more than 4,000 organizations transparently and accurately measure their environmental impact and create value by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This expertise will be instrumental in the growth of The Carbon Call initiative and the ultimate common mission to combat climate change.

For more information on the growing initiative, please read the release from World Environment Day.

About Radicle

Radicle helps guide today’s progressive companies towards tomorrow’s sustainable future. From our early beginnings in Calgary, Canada, when we developed one of the world’s first software platforms to measure, qualify, and aggregate greenhouse gas emissions, we’ve now taken root internationally to leverage data, insights, and technology to safeguard our shared tomorrow. Radicle works with agriculture, energy, forestry, manufacturing, commercial, and financial services to enable planet-positive solutions by increasing efficiency while lowering costs and emissions. We believe that financial and environmental sustainability are two sides of the same coin: balance between the two is possible. For more information, please visit radiclebalance.com to learn more.

About The Carbon Call

The Carbon Call is a new initiative to improve the reliability and interoperability of greenhouse gas accounting. Hosted by ClimateWorks Foundation, the Carbon Call mobilizes collective action, investment, and resources from scientific, corporate, philanthropic, and intergovernmental organizations to leverage recent scientific advances and digital technologies to strengthen comparability among existing accounting systems and transparency initiatives. For more information about the Carbon Call, visit https://carboncall.org/

