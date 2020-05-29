Radio broadcaster John Laws, 84, goes on a bizarre rant about Kelly Rowland for showing cleavage

Radio broadcaster John Laws, 84, shocked this week when he went on a bizarre rant about American singer, Kelly Rowland.

The talkback star said on his 2SM show that Kelly, 39, showed far too much cleavage in the latest episodes of The Voice.

Audio of the rant was played on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, with John claiming that was forced to ‘turn his head away’ from the television because she showed off so much ‘bosom.’

‘I had to turn my head away!’ Radio broadcaster John Laws, 84, went on a bizarre rant this week on his radio show about Kelly Rowland after she showed off her cleavage on The Voice (pictured)

His rant came after he read a letter from a listener that described Kelly’s outfits as ‘revolting’ and ‘an embarrassment to womanhood.’

‘I think I’ve seen that,’ John said.

‘I had to turn my head away obviously because she was displaying a lot of bosom.’

John claimed that Kelly’s full bust was on display.

Speaking out: John is pictured with his late wife Caroline in 2009

Say what?! John went on to claim that he doesn’t even know who Kelly is, despite her being in one of the biggest girl groups of all time

‘But before I turned my head away, I did see a lot of bust, yeah. It was so exposed you could see the bottom of the bust.’

On The Voice this week, the Destiny’s Child singer stunned in a bright blue dress, that featured a plunging neckline and oversized sleeves.

John went on to claim that he doesn’t even know who Kelly is, despite her being in one of the biggest girl groups of all time.

Look out Jackie! Radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O played the audio, and revealed that John even took a swipe at Jackie for defending Kelly and saying that John’s ‘old school’

‘Who is that woman, that person on The Voice? Kelly Rowland? Does she do anything except expose her bosom? She’s a singer? Really? Never heard of her!’

Radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O played the audio, and revealed that John even took a swipe at Jackie for defending Kelly and saying that John’s ‘old school.’

‘Jackie, why do you have to be like that? “I see a cleavage on TV and freak out.” I don’t freak out, I enjoy it. Stupid woman you are Jackie.’

He added in part of his rant: ‘I’ve seen more cleavages than you, I bet!’

Jackie then joked that she was going to send John a picture of herself in a cleavage-baring top just to spite him.