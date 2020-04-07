Radomir Antic, the only man to coach Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, has died
The former coach of some of Spain’s top football clubs spent most of his coaching career in the country, winning the La Liga title and Copa del Rey with Atletico in 1996.
In addition to stints at Real Zaragoza, Real Oviedo and Celta Vigo, Antic also took charge of the Serbian national team between 2008-2010 before ending his career in China.
The news of his death was confirmed by a number of his former clubs on Monday.
As well as being an accomplished manager, Antic is also regarded as a legend at English club Luton Town.
During his four year stay as a player, the former Yugoslavia defender famously scored a late goal to rescue his team from relegation from the top flight in 1983.
The moment is still considered one of the most iconic moments in the club’s history.
“A true Hatters [Luton’s nickname] hero, for promotion and preventing relegation. The thoughts of all at Kenilworth Road are with his family and friends at this terribly sad time. Rest in peace, Raddy.”
Tributes
Real Madrid also paid tribute to its former manager, saying it was “deeply saddened” by the news. Antic had coached Madrid between March 1991 and January 1992.
In 2003, Antic helped stabilize Barcelona during a difficult patch and the Catalan club also sent its condolences.