Rafael Callejas, Honduran Ex-President Convicted in FIFA Case, Dies at 76

Rafael Callejas, a former president of Honduras who was ensnared in an international soccer scandal and convicted in the United States of taking bribes while president of his nation’s soccer federation, died on April 4 in Atlanta. He was 76.

The cause was complications of acute myeloid leukemia, his lawyer, Manuel J. Retureta, said. He had been living in Atlanta while awaiting sentencing and being treated for his illness, Mr. Retureta said.

Mr. Callejas, a member of Honduras’s conservative National Party, served as the nation’s president from 1990 to 1994, a time of pronounced economic difficulty in Central America. He was the first opposition candidate in Honduras to take power through a peaceful vote in 57 years.

He later spent more than a dozen years leading the Honduran soccer federation, known as Fenafuth. He stepped down in 2015, when the U.S. Justice Department announced a sweeping corruption case focused on soccer officials and sports marketing executives around the world. Mr. Callejas was charged along with dozens of other men, including his top deputy at Fenafuth.